Earthquakes rock Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon – and then followed by about a dozen shocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:41 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ojai with about 9 miles in depth.

Seconds after the earthquake, at least 11 aftershocks were reported – all centered around Ojai. Its preliminary magnitudes were reported between 2.5 to 3.8.

USGS is asking those who felt the two earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

The series of quakes come as Southern California braces for Tropical Storm Hilary. Hilary made landfall in Baja California early Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach California in the evening.

As California awaits possible landfall, the severe weather from Sunday morning and afternoon has already knocked out power for Southern California residents and flooded roads.

