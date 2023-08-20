Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California, first since 1939

Tropical Storm Hilary has officially made landfall in California.

Hilary has made landfall over California Sunday night. The news of the landfall marks the first time a tropical storm has touched down in California since 1939.

The landfall comes about five hours after Hilary touched down Mexico's Baja California coast.

Leading up to Sunday's rare severe weather, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office declared a state of emergency for Southern California as part of the state's all-hands-on-deck approach to speed up recovery and response efforts.

As California braced for the Sunday evening landfall, at least a dozen earthquakes hit the Ojai area around 2:45 p.m. The biggest 'quake ended up being around 5.1 magnitude and the strength of the aftershocks ranged between 2.5 and 3.8 magnitude.

Even before the highly-anticipated landfall, this weekend's heavy raid had already left a destructive trail across Southern California. Sunday's severe weather – even prior to landfall – knocked out power for Southern California residents and flooded roads.

