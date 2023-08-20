Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:22 PM PDT until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:12 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:31 PM PDT until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, Riverside County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:43 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Riverside County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, Riverside County, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Los Angeles County, Ventura County
High Wind Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California, first since 1939

LOS ANGELES - Tropical Storm Hilary has officially made landfall in California.

Hilary has made landfall over California Sunday night. The news of the landfall marks the first time a tropical storm has touched down in California since 1939.

The landfall comes about five hours after Hilary touched down Mexico's Baja California coast. 

Leading up to Sunday's rare severe weather, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office declared a state of emergency for Southern California as part of the state's all-hands-on-deck approach to speed up recovery and response efforts.

Even before the highly-anticipated landfall, this weekend's heavy raid had already left a destructive trail across Southern California. Sunday's severe weather – even prior to landfall – knocked out power for Southern California residents and flooded roads.

