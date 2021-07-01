Police investigate possible freeway shooting on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

An investigation was underway in Irwindale on Thursday morning after a possible freeway shooting.

The Irwindale Police Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 7:55 a.m. of possible shots fired on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at the Irwindale Avenue off-ramp.

Arriving officers were able to apprehend the suspected shooter and interviewed the victim. It was unclear if the victim was injured.

The off-ramp remains closed while investigators search the area for evidence.

SERIES OF FREEWAY SHOOTINGS

Authorities continue to investigate a series of freeway shootings that happened in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties on the 91, 105 and 605 Freeways in May.

In addition to the freeway shootings, officials were also looking into BB gun shootings on the 91 Freeway in which the windows of traveling vehicles were shot out. Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office said in late May at least 50 freeway shootings were reported of vehicles shot out by a BB or pellet gun.

It is unclear if the freeway shootings in May were connected.

