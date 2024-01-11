Suspects ditch car after leading 2-county police chase across LA, San Bernardino counties

Four people are on the run after cramming into a red sedan that was at the center of a 2-county police chase along Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Ontario as the suspect led authorities on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of West Covina, Pomona and Ontario. At certain points of the pursuit, the suspect broke 120 miles per hour and nearly hit a couple of cars.

The suspects ditched the car near a gas station near South Euclid Avenue in Ontario where all four people inside the car ran off in separate directions.

As of 7:45 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the 2-county chase.

