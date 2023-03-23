Suspect gets sweater bitten off by K9 after police chase across LA, Ventura counties

A woman is in handcuffs after leading police on a 2-county chase across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The suspect, initially accused of possibly stealing the car she was in, first led the California Highway Patrol on a chase in the Moorpark area. The pursuit extended into a 2-county police chase after the suspect drove south along the 101 Freeway toward Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

The chase went through parts of Tarzana, Encino and eventually ended in the Sherman Oaks area after a PIT maneuver was done by one of the officers.

The suspect eventually stopped the Subaru and got out of the car appearing confused by the tense developments. Prior to the arrest, a K9 jumped out of the vehicle and ripped away the sweater the suspect was wearing.

Other than the possibly stealing the vehicle and trying to evade officers, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.