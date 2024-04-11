Police chase: Homicide suspect taken into custody after wild pursuit through South LA

A homicide suspect in a bang-up allegedly stolen vehicle led the Los Angeles Police Department on a wild high-speed pursuit through South LA on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX was overhead when the suspect crashed into what appeared to be the trailer of a pickup truck and continued speeding through side streets. The suspect crashed at least two more times, even though the vehicle had at least one flat tire.

The suspect drove erratically through residential areas and even strip mall parking lots as the pursuit continued.

A short time later, the suspect stopped the maroon sedan near the intersection of 57th Street and St. Andrews Place in South LA's Chesterfield Square neighborhood. He then ditched the alleged stolen vehicle and made a run for it.

A pursuit suspect surrendered to authorities in South LA on April 11, 2024.

SkyFOX showed the suspect running through yards and climbing over fences.

However, the foot chase was short-lived. The suspect surrendered to officers within one minute and was subsequently taken into custody.