Motorcycle chase after rider surrenders in Ontario

A motorcycle driver is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Reports of the chase first came in shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, the rider was doing stunts in the parking lot of the Pomona Fairplex. When officers tried to stop them, they took off onto the freeway headed east.

Minutes later, the driver turned around heading back west. The driver was clocked at speeds upwards of 130 mph.

They briefly got off the freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley, before heading back onto the 60 Freeway.

Less than 10 minutes later, the driver exited the freeway in Ontario, slowing down dramatically on side streets. Soon after, the driver simply pulled over to the side of the road, stopped the bike, got off and raised their arms.

Officers rushed in to take the driver into custody.