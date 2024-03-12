Police chase: Driver of suspected stolen vehicle arrested in Downey

A reckless driver was arrested Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across three Southern California counties.

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office reported a gray Audi was stolen in Riverside before the pursuit moved into San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. During the pursuit, aerial views from SkyFOX showed the suspect driving at high speeds on the freeway as well as in residential areas. FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported at one point, the suspect was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph on the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in areas such as Whittier and Pico Rivera.

A short time later, the suspect got off the freeway and pulled over outside what appeared to be an office building in Downey where they surrendered. They were subsequently taken into custody.

It's unclear which charges the suspect may face.

No further information was immediately available.