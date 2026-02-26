Pizza City Fest 2026: 4th annual LA celebration announces lineup, tickets

The Brief Pizza City Fest returns to L.A. LIVE on April 25-26, featuring over 40 pizzerias showcasing styles ranging from Chicago Tavern to New Haven Apizza. This year’s festival introduces 10 first-time participants and a star-studded panel lineup including Pizzeria Mozza co-founder Nancy Silverton. General admission starts at $99, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) to provide skills and scholarships to underserved youth.



Calling all pizza lovers!

Pizza City Fest returns to LA Live this April with 40+ pizzerias, expert panels, and unlimited tastings for the two-day celebration event that offers fans a fun way to sample the best of Southern California's pizza scene in a single location.

What we know:

The festival, founded by 13-time James Beard Award-winner Steve Dolinsky, will feature 20 different pizzerias each day, ensuring a unique experience for Saturday and Sunday attendees.

Participating vendors span from San Diego to Santa Barbara, serving diverse styles such as Detroit-style, Grandma Pie, and L.A.-style. All pizzas are baked fresh on-site to maintain quality.

Tickets are structured into two tiers: General Admission ($99) and VIP ($199), with the latter offering early entry, an exclusive lounge, and preferred seating for educational demos.

The event also serves a philanthropic purpose by partnering with C-CAP, a nonprofit that provides culinary and life skills to over 25,000 students and adults annually.

What they're saying:

"We’re so excited to be returning to LA for our fourth annual event. The pizza scene in SoCal is as robust as ever," said Dolinsky. "From Santa Barbara to the Inland Empire and down to San Diego, we’re saving pizza fans from spending hours in their cars to try the best pizzas."

What you can do:

Food lovers who want to see the full lineup of participating pizzerias and purchase tickets can visit lalive.com/pizzacityfest.