Inglewood soul food staple Serving Spoon wins national James Beard honor

An Inglewood restaurant with more than four decades of history is now nationally recognized.

What we know:

The Serving Spoon in Inglewood has been awarded the James Beard Foundation’s American Classics Award, one of the highest culinary honors in the country.

The restaurant is owned by siblings Jessica Bain and Justin Johnson and was founded in 1983 by their grandfather, Howard Sparks.

The owners explained Sparks first opened a barbecue spot. While that didn't work out, he didn't give up on his culinary dreams.

He then decided to open a soul food restaurant serving breakfast, which reminded him of home. He then brought his mother from Ohio to give a stamp of approval for the meals.

What they're saying:

The restaurant has served the Inglewood community for more than 40 years and is known for its southern-style food, service and atmosphere.

Customers describe it as a place that feels like home and has spanned generations of families.

"I've been through three generations here. This restaurant is family, it's heritage, it is love," one patron said.

"You hear about this place, you see it online, but once you take that first bite, you're for sure gonna come back every time," another customer added.

Big picture view:

The Serving Spoon now joins five other restaurants nationwide recognized as America’s Classics, including establishments in Las Vegas, Omaha and Philadelphia.

