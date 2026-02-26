McDonald's biggest burger, the Big Arch, coming to Southern California restaurants

The Brief McDonald's is launching the "Big Arch" burger in the U.S. for a limited time starting Tuesday, March 3. Marketed as the chain's "biggest and boldest" offering, the burger features two quarter-pound patties, three slices of white cheddar, and a tangy "Big Arch Sauce." The calorie-dense sandwich (1,057 calories) aims to meet consumer demand for heartier beef options.



Two patties, three slices of cheese, and over 1,000 calories. Is your appetite ready?

McDonald's is leaning into "big" beef with the U.S. debut of the Big Arch, its biggest burger yet, after successful test runs in Europe and Canada.

What we know:

The Big Arch features two quarter-pound beef patties and three slices of melted white cheddar cheese, topped with both crispy and slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a signature "Big Arch Sauce" described as a tangy, creamy blend of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors. All of it is put together and served on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun, according to the company.

While it is a limited-time offer in the U.S., the burger has already earned a permanent spot on the menu in the U.K. It is significantly larger than the flagship Big Mac; at 1,057 calories, it nearly doubles the calorie count of the classic double-decker.

What we don't know:

The exact price for the U.S. market has not been finalized. McDonald's stated that individual restaurants will set their own pricing.

While analysts speculate the Big Arch could become a permanent fixture if it performs well, the company has not yet committed to keeping it beyond the initial promotional window.

What they're saying:

Jill McDonald, the company’s global chief restaurant experience officer, noted during a recent earnings call that the burger meets a specific consumer "demand for something heartier while still feeling distinctly McDonald’s."

What's next:

The Big Arch officially hits participating U.S. locations on Tuesday, March 3.

Its performance over the following weeks will likely determine if McDonald's follows the U.K.'s lead in making the sandwich a permanent staple of the domestic menu.