At least 17 injured in 'disturbance' at LA County detention center

Seventeen people were examined for injuries or medical problems after a disturbance erupted Tuesday among detainees at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the detention center in the 29300 block of The Old Road at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which added that 17 people were examined for unspecified injuries or medical problems.

Three people were transported for hospital treatment -- one with severe injuries and two with moderate injuries, the fire department reported.

No information was immediately available from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the cause of the injuries was unclear.