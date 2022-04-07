People's Convoy to arrive in Los Angeles this weekend

"The People's Convoy," a group of semi-truck drivers that has been rallying all over the country to protest COVID-19 regulations and vaccine mandates, is set to roll into Los Angeles this weekend.

The convoy, which has been protesting for months across the United States, consists of close to 100 trucks. It originated in San Bernardino County in February, driving cross-country to Washington, D.C., and most recently spotted in New Mexico.

The group is openly opposed to the pending vaccination mandates and other pandemic-related regulations.

The rally is scheduled in the Grand Park area this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The rally is expected to be headlined by keynote speaker Brian Brase, a co-organizer of the convoy.

"We have an opportunity to help raise awareness and hopefully stop some very atrocious bills before they become laws," said Mike Landis, another co-organizer, in a statement released when the convoy began its countrywide protest.

"This mission directly aligns with what the People's Convoy stands for and is fighting against. Laws first passed in California tend to spread to other states," he added.

After Sunday's rally in LA, the convoy will head north to Sacramento.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.