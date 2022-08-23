Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Willowbrook

Los Angeles authorities are investigating an overnight deadly hit-and-run in the Willowbrook area.

Just before 2 a.m., a passerby driving northbound on Compton Avenue saw a man’s body in the middle of the street underneath the overpass of the 105 Freeway and contacted authorities. When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, evidence at the scene indicates the driver of a white vehicle hit and killed the victim.

"It’s very upsetting," CHP Officer Luis Murillo said. "We really hope the public – if somebody saw something [we want them] to call it in. We really need the public’s help on this."

Investigators believe the victim lived at a homeless encampment below the freeway overpass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.

