Pasadena officials seek information on stolen city street lamps

Authorities in Pasadena sought the public's help Tuesday to solve the recent thefts of 11 bronze streetlight poles in the city.

"Vehicles are being used to intentionally ram the lamp poles and then the entire poles are stolen by the suspects," city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

The crimes occurred along South Orange Grove Boulevard between Green and State streets, officials said.

The first theft occurred sometime between March 29 and April 1. The crimes have only continued since then, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Det. Matt Morgan at 626-744-6492. Anyone seeing a crime in progress is urged to call 911.

City News Service contributed to this report.