Vroman's bookstore, Book Soup seek new ownership with sale of Pasadena, West Hollywood locations

A couple of historic Los Angeles-based bookstores are turning the page and closing a legendary chapter in their books.

The owner of Vroman's bookstore and Book Soup, two of the oldest and most beloved independent bookstores in Southern California, announced Thursday that their Pasadena and Los Angeles-based shops are up for sale.

"Both Vroman's and Book Soup have had the privilege of inspiring imaginations and providing connections and community for generations," a statement shared on Book Soup's Instagram account read.

Vroman’s Bookstore is considered a significant cultural landmark, one that has served the Pasadena and greater Los Angeles area for 130 years. The shop was founded by Adam Clark Vroman in 1894, who left the bookstore to his longtime employees at the time of his death in 1916.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena in danger of closing after 126 years

Before the pandemic, the store hosted hundreds of free community events each year, including children's story times, trivia nights, craft classes, bake-offs, and special launch parties. Author signing events included Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and authors Irving Stone, Upton Sinclair, Ray Bradbury, David Sedaris, Salman Rushdie, and Joan Didion.

Vroman's team purchased Book Soup in 2009 after its owner died in 2009, and took over the West Hollywood location.

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 28: Line of fans for Steve Jones guitarist of the Sex Pistols at book signing outside Book Soup in Los Angeles, California on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Expand

"As I approach my 80th birthday, it's time to begin the process of retiring and finding new ownership outside of the Sheldon family," Vroman's current chairman Joel Sheldon said in a statement posted on social media.

According to Sheldon, the ideal buyer would appreciate Vroman’s storied legacy and honor its role as an integral community resource for Angelenos.

His preference is for a local buyer who will share the bookstores' core values, like fostering community, respecting employees, and a passion for reading.

"While this may be a time of some uncertainty, it is also a time for optimism and excitement for the future," read Book Soup's statement on social media. "We can all look forward to the possibilities."