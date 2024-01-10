Fully AI-powered restaurant opening in Pasadena

Robots and AI used to sound like the plot of a science fiction movie… but they now make up the majority of the workforce at ‘CaliExpress by Flippy’.

The world's first fully autonomous restaurant is set to open in Pasadena.

Flippy, the world's first AI-powered robotic fry station, serves customers piping hot and crispy french fries.

This robot moves the basket of fries into the fryer, cameras keep an eye on the potatoes and AI ensures they're cooked to perfection.

"This is a complete game changer. You might have six to 12 people working in a restaurant during the rush. We have two, maybe three if it's a high capacity location," said Ryan Sinnet with Miso Robotics.

There's more technology outside the kitchen too. The order kiosks are equipped with facial recognition which allows CaliExpress to remember you, your preferred payment and your favorite order.

"It's looking at your face and the different landmarks. That includes your eyes, nose, mouth and chin," said Tony Lomelino with PopID, a facial recognition company.

The restaurant serves the traditional hamburger, cheeseburger, and fries.

‘CaliExpress by Flippy’ is located in downtown Pasadena at 561 E. Green St. Until all the permits are issued the restaurant is primarily in demo mode.