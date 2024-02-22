This California city is cracking down on off-leash dogs, issuing $500 fines

The City of Pasadena will enforce the use of leashes on dogs in city parks, unless in a designated off-leash area, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials will begin enforcing the rule Thursday, Feb 22. Those who violate the code are subject to citation, which could result in a fine of up to $500.

TORONTO, ON - September 1 - One-year-old Freya, right, plays with one-year-old Millie at an off-leash dog park on Power St. in Toronto. Lance McMillan/Toronto Star September-01-2023 (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"Our focus is to ensure that public spaces remain safe for all park visitors," said Pasadena Public Health Department Deputy Director, Manuel Carmona. "Because ongoing efforts to educate park visitors about leash requirements have not been effective, we are transitioning to stricter enforcement to protect the public."

Authorities added leashing dogs reduces the risk of dog attacks on other dogs and humans, and lowers the risk of other accidents, such as dogs being hit by passing cars.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, the Leash Law prohibits dogs from running at large on any public street, park or other public areas or upon private property other than that of the dog owner in LA County. A dog must be restrained by a substantial leash not exceeding six feet and be in the control of a competent person when off-property.

Pasadena's law comes after Santa Monica began enforcing its leash violation fees, which start at $50 for the first infraction, officials said.