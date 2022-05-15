1 dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Orange County church

One person was killed and five others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were shot, according to deputies, four with critical injuries and one other with just minor injuries. According to deputies, all the victims are adults, and all of them have been transported to the hospital.

Minutes after their initial reports, the department reported that one person had been detained, and that deputies had recovered a gun that may have been involved in the shooting.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it had crews on scene, transferring multiple people to the hospital.

El Toro Road has been closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren while police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.