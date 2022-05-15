California church shooting: Churchgoers restrained, hogtied shooter before police arrived

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Laguna Woods church Sunday afternoon, but officials say it could have been a lot worse if some of the congregants hadn't jumped into action.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, and happened at a lunch event after the morning service.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, four others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one other person was treated for minor injuries.

According to OCSD, a group of churchgoers is believed to have restrained the shooter, hogtying him with an extension cord, and keeping him restrained until deputies arrived on the scene.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect," said Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities."

The shooter is believed to be a man in his 60s, and is not from the area, according to officials. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

While officials didn't release any info on the one person who was killed, OCSD announced Sunday that the five people taken to the hospital were all Asian, ranging in age from 66 to 92 years old.

Sunday's shooting comes just one day after a man killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, in what officials are investigating as a hate crime. Back in February, a man shot and killed five people including his daughters at a church in the Sacramento area.

According to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive, Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian marks the 18th mass shooting in the state of California in 2022.