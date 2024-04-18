Detectives asking for help in solving 2020 Norwalk murder

article

The LA County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving the 2020 murder of a man in Norwalk.

On December 18, 2020, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Raul Cervantes Corona was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store located on Rosecrans Avenue, when a man randomly approached him and opened fire.

Corona died at the scene and the suspect fled in a light-grayish-colored Kia Forte that was parked nearby.

According to the sheriff's department, Corona was planning an off-road ride with friends on the day of his murder. He had parked his truck, towing an off-road vehicle, at the location, awaiting his friends' arrival.

Truck and off-road vehicle of Raul Cervantes Corona

The incident was captured on video. Investigators believe there are potential witnesses within the community who may have witnessed the murder. Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station also captured the suspect refueling moments before the murder. The video shows a man paying for gas with a distinctive "Ace of Spades" tattoo on his right hand.

SUGGESTED:

Investigators are also seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of the suspect's vehicle. During a press conference Thursday, Chief Robert Luna displayed a drawing, based on a witness account, of a man believed to have been the gunman and a photo of a man he said was being sought as a "person of interest" in the investigation, identified as 23-year-old JaMaree Boone.

Luna said Corona was a successful businessman of U.A.S Custom Wheels and Tires and an enthusiast of cars and off-road vehicles.

He leaves behind two children.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS; or visit lacrimestoppers.org.