Smash-and-grab burglars hit two San Fernando Valley businesses

An investigation is underway after smash-and-grab burglars hit two stores in the San Fernando Valley overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first one happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at eclectic clothing store American Vintage in Sherman Oaks. Video shows the front window smashed out and the entire store ransacked. It's unclear what was taken.

Then half an hour later just before 3 a.m., the Ulta in North Hollywood was also burglarized. It happened at the location at NoHo West, an open-air mall. An unknown amount of cash and perfumes were taken, authorities said.

The LAPD's North Hollywood and Van Nuys divisions are investigating both cases to see if they are possibly connected.

Authorities have not revealed much suspect information other than they are looking for three men who got away in a white Dodge pickup truck.