K9 officer shot in Compton; 1 arrested

A Los Angeles County K9 officer was shot in Compton.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department initially responded to a call in the 100 block of Spruce Street a little after 6:15 p.m. Wedesday to search for a suspect armed with a gun.

The suspect opened fire, hitting the K9 officer "Kid." Thankfully, the dog was wearing a bulletproof vest when he got shot.

The suspect was placed in custody and "Kid" was released from a veterinarian's hospital after being checked for serious injuries.