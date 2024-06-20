USC student won't face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man on Greek Row

Ivan Gallegos, the University of Southern California student accused of stabbing a homeless man to death, appeared in court Thursday. During his arraignment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file any charges against him.

"After careful consideration and a thorough review of all available evidence, we have decided not to pursue charges against USC student Ivan Gallegos. We believe that Mr. Gallegos’s actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others. Our heart goes out to the deceased’s family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident," LA County DA George Gascón said in a statement.

On the evening of Monday, June 17, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call after Gallegos and two of his peers reportedly witnessed a homeless man attempting to break into multiple cars along Greek Row.

The three USC students then attempted to confront him when the situation took a violent turn. At some point, Gallegos allegedly stabbed him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators said the stabbing victim ended up in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the 700 block of W. 28th Street in Los Angeles' University Park neighborhood where he collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

The unsheltered resident reportedly had a gun and his friends claimed Gallegos acted in self-defense. The name of the homeless man has not been released by authorities.

Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

Ivan Gallegos, USC (Annenberg Media)

Gallegos was profiled by Annenberg Media, a student-run platform. The story highlighted how the East LA native is a first-generation Latino student studying at USC’s Marshall School of Business. In addition, he has a passion for music and philanthropy.

Gallegos has no criminal record and is set to be released at a later date.