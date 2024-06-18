USC student arrested after homeless man stabbed to death on Greek Row

A 19-year-old University of Southern California student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death, authorities said. The student reportedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on Greek Row before confronting him.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just after 8 p.m. Monday, they received a call from the student who reported seeing a man breaking into cars when he decided to confront him.

The two got into an argument and that’s when investigators said the witness turned into a suspect when he allegedly proceeded to stab him.

Investigators said the stabbing victim ended up in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the 700 block of W. 28th Street in Los Angeles' University Park neighborhood. The crime scene is located near a small homeless encampment in the area.

The homeless man was declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, FOX 11 confirmed the student was taken into police custody. His name has not been publicly released.

Detectives said multiple surveillance cameras are located along Greek Row and will continue to canvass the footage.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.