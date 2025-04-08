Man, infant killed in head-on crash in South LA

The Brief Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood. One of those declared dead was an infant. A witness said one of the vehicles was speeding ahead of the collision.



A man and an infant were killed, and two others were critically injured in a head-on collision late Monday night in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Officials said speed was a factor

What we know:

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of South Western Avenue near West 47th Street where a white sedan collided head-on with a black vehicle.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the white sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Western Avenue when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the other vehicle.

Responding Los Angeles Fire crews pronounced the infant and the driver of the white sedan deceased on the scene.

"I saw the one child pass away, and the dad together with the child. And the dad said, 'is my son okay, is my son okay'," said Angel Manuel, who was just finishing his shift as a security guard nearby when he witnessed the crash.

The two adults in the vehicle with the infant were critically injured and rushed to a hospital, according to the LAPD. They were described as a 20-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old female passenger.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the LAPD's South Traffic Division.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.