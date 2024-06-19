Ivan Gallegos: What to know about the USC student accused of stabbing a homeless man to death

New details have emerged about Ivan Gallegos, the 19-year-old University of Southern California student who was arrested on suspicion of murder following an encounter with a homeless man on Greek Row.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: USC Greek Row stabbing: 19-year-student arrested in homeless man's death

Ivan Gallegos, USC (Annenberg Media)

Just last month, Gallegos was profiled by Annenberg Media, a student-run platform that’s overseen and funded the university’s journalism school.

The feature describes Gallegos as a first-generation Latino student studying at the Marshall School of Business. However, the feature further details Ivan’s passion for music.

The East Los Angeles native is a singer, songwriter, producer and composer under the moniker "IDG." In addition, he was a member of Mariachi Los Troyanos at USC.

He also founded the non-profit "Project Dream," with the mission of providing guidance and resources to underserved communities impacted by gang violence, substance abuse and poverty.

Tragedy Strikes on Greek Row

On the night of Monday, June 17, Gallegos was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death, authorities said. Before the stabbing, he reportedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on Greek Row before he decided to confront him.

During the confrontation, authorities said Gallegos, along with two fellow students, got into an argument with the homeless man. That’s when investigators said the situation turned violent and Gallegos stabbed the man.

Investigators said the stabbing victim ended up in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the 700 block of W. 28th Street in Los Angeles' University Park neighborhood where he collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crime scene is located near a small homeless encampment in the area.

Officials said Gallegos and his friends stayed at the scene. Gallegos was then booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.