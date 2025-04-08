Oscar Hernandez death: California soccer coach charged with 13-year-old's murder due in court

The Brief Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino is set to be arraigned on a murder charge for the death of 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing after traveling to Lancaster to see Garcia-Aquino and was found dead last Wednesday in Oxnard. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Garcia-Aquino or other potential victims to come forward.



California youth soccer coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez.

What we know:

Garcia-Aquino, 43, is facing a murder charge for the death of Hernandez, whose body was found last week in Oxnard.

The murder charge includes a special circumstance of murder during the commission of a lewd act with a child.

Garcia-Aquino is also charged with assault with intent to commit a lewd act involving a 16-year-old boy in a separate case from last year. He has been in custody since his arrest last Wednesday.

Timeline:

Hernandez traveled to Lancaster on March 28 to see Garcia-Aquino and help him with a soccer event, authorities said. He was reported missing two days later.

His body was discovered on the side of a road in Oxnard last Wednesday, April 2, about five days after Garcia-Aquino allegedly murdered the teen.

Garcia-Aquino was arrested the same day, and the murder charge was announced at a news conference on Monday.

The backstory:

Garcia-Aquino was a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club in Sylmar. He had no reported criminal history prior to these charges.

Hochman claims Garcia-Aquino killed Hernandez on March 28, which is days before Hernandez's body was found near a beach in Oxnard.

The teen's death prompted investigators to speak with Garcia-Aquino, who coached Hernandez's soccer team.

What we don't know:

Now, the LA County DA's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are worried Garcia-Aquino may have targeted other potential victims. Anyone with information on Hernandez's death or Garcia-Aquino is asked to call law enforcement.

Officials did not specify how Hernandez died.

The LA County DA's office did not say how authorities found the body.

What's next:

Garcia-Aquino is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In the wake of Hernandez's death and Garcia-Aquino's charges, Hochman said the death penalty is on the table.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Garcia-Aquino or other potential victims to contact the LAPD or Sheriff's Special Victims Bureau.

They emphasize that immigration status will not be questioned for those coming forward with information.