Hundreds rally in downtown LA to support abortion rights
Hundreds gathered downtown Tuesday in support of abortion rights. Organizers say there will be more demonstrations in the coming days.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.