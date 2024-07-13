Alleged 'LA Crack House' now drawing extra patrol

"Well, since your story aired, we have been extremely happy to see that that sidewalk is much, much safer," says Estela Lopez, Executive Director of the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District.

On July 10, we showed you video of drug deals taking place right outside of "Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles," a "Harm Reduction" nonprofit that hands out meth pipes to drug addicts in Skid Row.

All day, dozens of people could be seen getting high outside the building and blocking the sidewalk.

"The predators were right there; the people who were making money keeping these people addicted and sick were there in broad daylight," Lopez said.

Lopez had been asking the city and county for help for more than a year, but it never came. Right after our story aired, LAPD officers began increasing their presence in the area.

"I don't know where the drug dealers went, but they're gone. The folks who used to line up and purchase the drugs are now gone," Lopez said.

Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles is still operating, handing out pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Workers also ride around in golf carts throughout Skid Row, handing out pipes. But congregating outside the building and blocking the sidewalk is no longer a problem.

While Lopez is happy with the sudden positive change, she's frustrated that City and County officials have ignored the problem for so long.

"Why did we have to waste a year? Why did this have to take so long to restore the safety of that sidewalk when it's obvious that the fix didn't take that long once everyone was focused on it?" she said.