Christmas on Skid Row? Video shows movers dump couches, tables, beds, ping pong table

Video going viral on Wednesday captured a moving company appearing to dump the entire contents of a truck onto the street in LA's Skid Row.

This happened just after midnight Wednesday morning near San Pedro and 6th Street.

The video shows dozens of people crowding around the back of the moving truck before the contents of the truck appear to be distributed among the homeless living in Skid Row. Among the items being distributed were couches, mattresses, a ping pong table, a BBQ grill and even a refrigerator.

Reports from the scene said that the driver of the truck stated that the owner of the furniture said to "donate" the contents of the truck. It was unclear why the furniture was dumped at Skid Row.

FOX 11 has reached out to the moving company and the city of Los Angeles for comment and is waiting to hear back.

RELATED: LA County homeless count 2024: These are the latest numbers

Just last week, Los Angeles County released the findings of the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) said the county saw a slight decline of .27% in overall homelessness countywide as well as a decrease in unsheltered homelessness of 5.1% in the county and 12.7% in the City of Los Angeles.

According to the report, there were 45,252 unhoused in the city of L.A. in 2024.

CNS contributed to this report.