LA Clippers to host 2026 NBA All-Star game at Intuit Dome

Basketball fans, mark your calendars for 2026! Los Angeles will be the place to be in February 2026.

Steve Ballmer, joined by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, was bursting with energy Tuesday as he announced the Clippers’ Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

"It is my absolute privilege to announce that the 2026 NBA All-Star game will be held here in Inglewood at this brand-new Intuit Dome," Silver announced.

"I was giddy when I heard it was possible," Ballmer said. "We want this to be the penultimate basketball experience."

"It is a very exciting day," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. She also added Los Angeles will also host the World Cup in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027, and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The news was first reported by The Athletic last week.

The nearly $2 billion arena was privately financed by Ballmer and is scheduled to open this summer ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

This will be the seventh time the Los Angeles area has hosted the NBA All-Star Game, the first since 2018.

