LA Clippers, NBA 'finalizing plans' to host 2026 All-Star weekend at Intuit Dome, report says

The NBA All-Star Game is reportedly on the verge of coming to the Los Angeles area in 2026.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and the Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing plans to bring the All-Star festivities to Inglewood on February 2026.

The news of Southern California being a likely future host of the All-Star weekend comes as Clipper Nation awaits the highly-anticipated opening of the Intuit Dome, which is set for Fall 2024.

Should the Clippers end up being the host for 2026, it would be the seventh time the Los Angeles area has hosted the NBA All-Star Game, the first since 2018.

Below is the lineup for the host cities for the two upcoming All-Star games:

2024: Indianapolis

2025: San Francisco

2026: Inglewood? [Not yet confirmed by the NBA]

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the NBA has not made formal announcements on who will host the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend.

