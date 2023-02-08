Man hospitalized following 3-car crash involving LAPD vehicle in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Westlake Wednesday after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car sent at least one person to the hospital.
It happened in the area near Alvarado and Beverly around 7:30 a.m.
According to authorities, three cars including the LAPD vehicle were involved.
A man in his 20s was hospitalized; his condition is unknown.
The condition of the LAPD officers inside the patrol vehicle is also unknown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.