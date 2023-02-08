Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized following 3-car crash involving LAPD vehicle in Westlake

By Alexa Mae Asperin
WESTLAKE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Westlake Wednesday after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened in the area near Alvarado and Beverly around 7:30 a.m.

According to authorities, three cars including the LAPD vehicle were involved. 

A man in his 20s was hospitalized; his condition is unknown. 

The condition of the LAPD officers inside the patrol vehicle is also unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


 