Man hospitalized following 3-car crash involving LAPD vehicle in Westlake

An investigation is underway in Westlake Wednesday after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened in the area near Alvarado and Beverly around 7:30 a.m.

According to authorities, three cars including the LAPD vehicle were involved.

A man in his 20s was hospitalized; his condition is unknown.

The condition of the LAPD officers inside the patrol vehicle is also unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



