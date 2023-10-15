Motorcyclist hit, killed in Long Beach crash

A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Long Beach, police said Sunday.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Willow Street and Palo Verde Avenue regarding a report of an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers discovered an unconscious male adult motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The Long Beach Fire Department responded shortly afterward and rushed the man to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Willow Street at Palo Verde Avenue, when a 2019 Nissan Sentra failed to yield to traffic and turned north onto Palo Verde from eastbound Willow.

The motorcycle collided with the Nissan in the intersection and the victim was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 63-year-old resident of Long Beach, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The identity of the Harley-Davidson rider was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Police said speed and distracted driving are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.