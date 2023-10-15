1 dead, several others injured after driver plows into pedestrians in Long Beach crosswalk

A woman is dead and several others injured after a driver plowed into pedestrians in a Long Beach crosswalk Saturday night.

It happened around 6:34 p.m. in the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way.

According to authorities, the driver struck multiple other vehicles and pedestrians in the crosswalk for unknown reasons.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional victims were taken to the hospital, with one person in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.