Southern California rattlesnake surge: Hiker rescued in Montecito as attacks rise

The Brief A female hiker was rescued from Montecito's Buena Vista Trail on April 12 after being bitten on the ankle by a rattlesnake and using a whistle to signal rescuers. This incident marks at least the seventh rattlesnake bite in the region since mid-March, fueled by a record-breaking heat wave pushing snakes toward trails and residential areas. While the hiker was taken to the hospital, the region has already seen two deaths this year, including a mountain biker in Irvine and a hiker in Ventura County.



An early and aggressive rattlesnake season is rattling Southern California, highlighted by the Sunday rescue of a hiker on the Buena Vista Trail in Montecito.

Emergency crews utilized whistle signals and text-to-911 technology to locate the victim as wildlife experts warn that record heat is driving venomous snakes into frequent contact with the public.

What we know:

On April 12, just after 3:30 p.m., Montecito Fire responded to the Buena Vista Trail after a female hiker reported she was bitten on the ankle approximately three-quarters of a mile up the trail.

Lacking sufficient cell service for a voice call, she texted a loved one who alerted authorities.

Dispatchers instructed her to blow a whistle repeatedly, allowing Montecito firefighters and Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue to locate her.

She was evacuated via a stokes basket and transported to a hospital by AMR ambulance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This follows a separate incident in Camarillo on April 5, where a man was bitten near a vehicle near the CSU Channel Islands campus.

He was intercepted by Ventura County fire crews at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Lewis Road and remains in stable condition.

Timeline:

February 1, 2026: Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking in Irvine. He tragically passed away on March 4.

March 14, 2026: Gabriela Bautista, 46, is bitten in Wildwood Regional Park; she passed away five days later.

March 14 – April 4, 2026: Three additional non-fatal bites are reported across the region.

April 5, 2026: A man is bitten in Camarillo and intercepted by paramedics at Pleasant Valley and Lewis Road.

April 12, 2026: A female hiker is rescued from the Buena Vista Trail in Montecito.

What they're saying:

First responders emphasized the importance of alternative communication in the backcountry.

"If you are unable to reach 911 by phone, try text-to-911 or use satellite connectivity if available," Montecito Fire officials advised.

Wildlife experts added that the "record-breaking heat wave currently roasting Southern California has pushed rattlesnake season into high gear earlier than usual," noting that snakes are increasingly drawn to paved surfaces to regulate their body temperature.

What you can do:

Give Space: If you encounter a rattlesnake, back away slowly. Most bites occur when a person tries to move or kill the snake.

Stay Calm: If bitten, limit movement to slow the spread of venom and call 911 immediately.

Carry a Whistle: As seen in the Buena Vista rescue, a whistle can be vital for signaling rescuers when cell service is spotty.

Know Your Location: Having GPS coordinates or specific trail names ready can significantly improve response times.