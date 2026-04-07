6th rattlesnake bite in 30 days triggers safety warning in Ventura County

The Brief Authorities say a man was bitten by a rattlesnake at an outdoor event in Camarillo on Sunday, April 5. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition. This incident marks the sixth rattlesnake bite in the region since March 14, following a spike in activity linked to an early Southern California heat wave.



A man is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday afternoon in Camarillo, marking the latest in a series of dangerous encounters during an unusually active spring for venomous snakes in Southern California.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday at an outdoor location near the California State University, Channel Islands campus, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The victim was reportedly near a vehicle when he was bitten in an accidental encounter, officials said.

The man's friends immediately began driving him toward a local hospital while calling 911 but were intercepted by Ventura County fire crews at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Lewis Road.

Following an onsite assessment, paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital in stable condition with what were described as minor injuries.

This marks the sixth rattlesnake bite in the region since March 14, following a surge in activity linked to an early heat wave.

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What we don't know:

The exact nature of the outdoor event where the bite occurred has not been specified, though officials confirmed it did not take place on a hiking trail.

It is unclear which species of rattlesnake was involved.

Timeline:

February 1, 2026: Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking at Quail Hill in Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking at Quail Hill in Irvine.

March 4, 2026: Hernandez passes away in the ICU after a month-long battle, marking the year's first fatality.

March 14, 2026: Gabriela Bautista, 46, is bitten while hiking in Wildwood Regional Park. She tragically died five days later.

March 14 – April 4, 2026: Three additional non-fatal bites are reported across the region.

April 5, 2026 (4:00 p.m.): The sixth victim is bitten in Camarillo and intercepted by responders at Pleasant Valley and Lewis Road.

What's next:

Wildlife experts warn that the record-breaking heat wave currently roasting Southern California has pushed rattlesnake season into high gear earlier than usual.

Residents should expect increased sightings in residential areas and near paved surfaces, which snakes use to regulate their body temperature.

What you can do:

If you encounter a rattlesnake, back away slowly and give the animal space; most bites occur when a person tries to move or kill the snake.

If bitten, remain calm and limit movements to slow the spread of venom and call 911 immediately.