The Brief Gabriela Bautista, 46, died on March 19 from rattlesnake venom toxicity five days after being bitten while hiking in Ventura County’s Wildwood Regional Park. Fire officials report four bites since mid-March alone—a significant spike compared to the nine total bites recorded in all of 2025. Wildlife experts attribute the increased activity to unseasonably warm temperatures, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to issue urgent safety alerts for hikers.



A 46-year-old Moorpark woman has died following a rattlesnake bite at Wildwood Regional Park in Ventura County, making it the second reported death in the region amid an unusually early snake season in Southern California.

Experts warn that a recent heat spike is driving venomous reptiles out of dormancy weeks ahead of schedule, leading to a surge in encounters across the region.

What we know:

The most recent fatal encounter happened on March 14 around 11:30 a.m. in a remote area of Wildwood Regional Park, located in the western Simi Hills and Conejo Valley.

According to local authorities, the victim, identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner as Gabriela Bautista, was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rattlesnake encounters increase as warmer weather brings more snakes to surface

Bautista was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. She died five days later on March 19 from rattlesnake venom toxicity, officials said.

Dig deeper:

Bautista's death follows a pattern of increasing encounters.

A teenage girl was recently bitten near the Wendy Drive trailhead in Newbury Park, and a 25-year-old man in Orange County died in early March after being bitten in February.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 25-year-old OC man dies after rattlesnake bite

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, authorities have already had four bite reports since March 14.

In response, San Bernardino National Forest rangers are urging caution and reminding the public that "as temperatures rise, rattlesnakes become more active."

What you can do:

To stay safe on the trails, officials advise hikers to:

Stick to clear paths: Avoid walking through tall grass, heavy brush, or rocky crevices where snakes may be resting.

Keep distance: Rattlesnakes can strike at a distance of more than five feet; if you see one, give it plenty of space.

In case of a bite: Call 911 immediately. Keep the victim still and ensure the affected limb remains lower than heart level.

Avoid "folk" remedies: Do not use tourniquets, do not cut the wound, and do not attempt to suck out the venom or apply ice.