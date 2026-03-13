Rattlesnake encounters increase as warmer weather brings more snakes to surface

The Brief Rattlesnake encounters are increasing across Southern California as warmer-than-normal weather brings more snakes to the surface, according to a local snake removal expert. Irvine residents say they have recently seen rattlesnakes on trails and in parks and are on high alert after a 25-year-old man died following a rattlesnake bite at Quail Hill Trail. Experts advise people to stay calm, back away and give snakes space, and to call professionals for removal or 9-1-1 immediately if someone is bitten.



There has been an increase in rattlesnake encounters across Southern California as the winter heatwave sets in.

"They’re usually active this time of year. The weather’s just been so much warmer than normal that there are a lot more on the surface right now," said Jason Magee, owner of OC Snake Removal and Deterrent.

Magee said his company has been booked solid as people try to get snakes out of their yards.

Several people in Irvine told FOX 11 they’ve encountered rattlesnakes recently and have been on high alert since 25-year-old Julian Hernandez died last week, a month after he was bitten by a rattlesnake at Quail Hill Trail.

"I was at Peters Canyon yesterday, and I did see a rattlesnake there," said hiker Dulce Ortiz. "It was rattling."

Cyclist Jim Gulaskey said he has had several close calls with rattlesnakes.

"I think about it all the time. When you’re coming down the hills, it’s a little bothersome because you can’t stop," said Gulaskey.

Knowing the snakes are out and about, it’s important to know what to do if you see one.

"Stay calm and back away from it. Snakes don’t want encounters with people just as much as most people don’t want to encounter a rattlesnake. So just give it space. Let it do its thing," said Magee.

If the snake is at your house, you can call someone to remove it for you. OC Snake Removal and Deterrent serves all of the Southland, not just Orange County.

If you or someone you’re with gets bitten by a rattlesnake, call 9-1-1 immediately and do your best to stay calm.