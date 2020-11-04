Missing Los Angeles firefighter's remains found in Mexico, LAFD confirms

article

A desperate search for a Los Angeles firefighter ended on a tragic note after his remains were found in Mexico.

According to the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD), the remains found in Mexico were those of firefighter/paramedic Frank Aguilar. Aguilar had been missing since August after he disappeared during a trip to Rosarito, a Mexican tourist hotspot.

LAFD released the following statement after receiving news about Aguilar's death:

During the search for Aguilar, authorities in Mexico arrested a couple in October. Fanny "N" and Santos "N" were arrested and are accused of stealing Aguilar's belongings, which included a credit card.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

