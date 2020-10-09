Mexican authorities arrest two in connection to LA firefighter's disappearance

article

Mexican authorities arrested two people allegedly connected to the August disappearance of a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter in Baja California, Mexico.

The man and woman, only identified as Santos "N'' and Fanny "N," were arrested on a highway near Rosarito Beach south of Tijuana, and authorities believe they were the last two people to see Francisco "Frank'' Aguilar, according to Border Report.

They allegedly had his credit card when they were arrested, and the card had recently been used in Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada.

Aguilar, a 20-year veteran of the LAFD, disappeared Aug. 20 from his condominium near Rosarito and has not communicated with family members since.

Santos and Fanny were allegedly recorded by the condo's surveillance

cameras on the night Aguilar went missing, according to Border Report.

Chief Prosecutor Hiram Sanchez said that the female suspect arranged a date with Aguilar, and when he arrived in his SUV to meet her near Rosarito, the male suspect "jumped'' him to try to kidnap him, according to Border Report.

Blood was found in the vehicle, according to Border Report, and investigators believe Aguilar was likely shot as he tried to leave. The suspects deny meeting Aguilar, and authorities will continue to search for him as if he is alive.

Aguilar's family filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities after they were not able to get in contact with him.

Garcetti announced during his COVID-19 briefing on Sept. 2 that Aguilar may have been the victim of a violent kidnapping.

"I want to say very clearly to anybody who would kidnap a member of our fire department that this is a member of not just of our city, government, family, but of our community here in Los Angeles,'' Garcetti said.

The FBI has offered assistance to Mexican law enforcement authorities,

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told City News Service in August.

Aguilar owns a condominium in San Antonio Del Mar, which is between Tijuana and Rosarito, his brother Gabriel told the Daily News.

"It's just shocking because we associate Rosarito with the family, a safe vacation spot and just to hear those words come from Mayor Garcetti was

just very surreal,'' Bella said.

LAFD spokesman Peter Sanders told reporters that the department is cooperating in the search for Aguilar, who is assigned to Station 44 in Cypress

Park.

A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department regarding the arrests

was not immediately available Friday.

