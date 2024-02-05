Million-gallon sewage spill closes San Pedro beach
LOS ANGELES - Officials have closed Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro indefinitely after a 1-million gallon sewage spill was reported in the ocean.
The sewage discharge, which happened in the area around 6 a.m., sent untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel, leading to Cabrillo Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Officials were able to stop the sewage flow and are investigating the circumstances of the discharge.
The beach is closed to swimmers and surfers until bacteria levels return to normal.
A warning was already in place advising people to avoid ocean water due to the accumulating bacteria from the atmospheric river battering the region.
For the latest on beach closures, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.