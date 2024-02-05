At least two LA River rescues reported amid powerful storm

Crews are investigating the source of a 911 call reporting a child was possibly swept away by floodwaters in the Los Angeles River amid a powerful atmospheric river battering the region Monday.

Officials told FOX 11 they received a call reporting a 6-year-old boy was spotted in the river, prompting crews to begin the search from Paxton in Arleta through the city of Los Angeles.

"Anytime we have anybody that is potentially reported in the river, we dispatch the appropriate resources, we had multiple helicopters in the air searching for this individual, we also had our land resources that were strategically placed over our bridges and we also launched two additional swiftwater boats to do an active search," LAFD Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said during a press conference Monday.

Crowley said the search continued all the way to the Los Angeles County border, where they partnered with other local agencies to continue the search down the river. While they did not verify there was anyone in the river, Los Angeles County fire crews continued the search.

This is at least the second river rescue and search to be conducted this morning.

Earlier Monday, they were searching for a man who was reportedly floating downstream in the LA River. No one was located during that search.