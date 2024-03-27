Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Southern California

Check your tickets!

While the winning $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in New Jersey, a $1 million ticket was sold in Southern California.

Officials said the $1 million ticket was sold at D & K Liquor in Van Nuys. That lucky winner matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The store is located at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

The lucky numbers from Tuesday night were:

7, 11, 22, 29 and 38. The Mega Ball number is 4. The Megaplier is 2x.

For the big $1.1 billion winner in New Jersey, it’s the fifth highest in Mega Millions history and the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

SUGGESTED:

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

One thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So, how much do you take home after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.