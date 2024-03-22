Mega Millions ticket worth $730,000 sold in California

As the nation awaits the winner of the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, someone in California may be $730,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Friday night, a ticket worth just over $736,000 was sold at a Shell gas station on West Ramsey Street in Banning, California.

Elsewhere across the state, five tickets worth just over $20,000 were sold across California.

The news comes as the following were the jackpot-winning numbers for $977 million on Friday, Mar. 22 – which apparently no one got:

3, 8. 31, 35, 44. MB: 16

The drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.