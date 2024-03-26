Mega Millions draws winning numbers for $1.1B jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the March 26 Mega Millions jackpot have just been drawn. The jackpot is estimated to be more than $1.1 billion — the fifth-largest prize in the game's history.

Mega Millions announced the winning numbers Tuesday night and they are:

7, 11, 22, 29 and 38. The Mega Ball number is 4. The Megaplier is 2x.

As of 8:30 p.m. PT, Mega Millions has not announced if there has been a winner. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. PT.

A drawing for the $865 million Powerball prize happens Wednesday night. A sole winner in that contest would get paid through an annuity, with an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments.

RELATED: Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries have both soared to over half a billion dollars

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to big jackpots, historically. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro. When it comes to Mega Millions, Californians haven't been quite as lucky, with only two wins in the game's top 10 prizes ever.

RELATED: Edwin Castro identified as $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in those states, and Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.