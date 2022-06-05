LA Mayoral candidates on campaign trail days before primary: Bass slightly ahead in polls

It was an old-school political bus tour for Congresswoman Karen Bass through various neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles the Sunday before primary Tuesday. The bus wound through Boyle Heights, Van Nuys, to Little Ethiopia to name a few.

At the conclusion Sunday evening— Bass ran toward her throng of supporters on Fairfax in her district, expressing confidence she could win the race. Perhaps, she was buoyed by a new poll.

Sunday, a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the LA Times was released showing Bass leading Caruso 38% to 32% in their bid for LA Mayor.

On the campaign trail, Caruso was not visible Sunday. Though my colleague Elex Michaelson confirmed Mr. Caruso was busy working the phones. He’s expected to campaign Monday in the San Fernando Valley.

But Councilman Kevin de León was on the trail Sunday. FOX 11 spoke to him on LA’s Eastside. He sounded an optimistic note, despite lagging behind. He said the next few days were a great opportunity to meet with voters.