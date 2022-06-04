Hundreds of vote centers open for Tuesday's primary

An additional 522 vote centers are open throughout Los Angeles County on the second weekend of early voting for Tuesday's primary, officials said Saturday.

A total of 642 vote centers are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot, County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.

Vote centers can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc?culture=en.

Registered voters who were sent vote-by-mail ballots can return their ballots by mail by Tuesday, drop them off at a vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location, which can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vbm.

People who missed the registration deadline can still register at any L.A. County vote center through June 7. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified. More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at bit.ly/3lsQ9D2.

Los Angeles voters will decide on citywide races for mayor, controller and city attorney, as well as City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15, while LA County voters will decide whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva will get another four-year term. Two of the county's five Board of Supervisor seats are also on the ballot.

The primary also includes the elections for governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

The top two candidates in each race will continue to a runoff in November, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the primary. Elections for Los Angeles City Council districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 include only two candidates and will be decided in June.