Mayor Karen Bass to deliver special State of the City address

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is scheduled Monday to deliver what her office calls a State of the City address "as she sets the tone for the year ahead and shares how Los Angeles is preparing to take the world stage."

The unusual timing and historic venue signal a shift in focus toward the city's massive upcoming schedule of international sporting events.

What we know:

The address will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a site synonymous with Olympic history, starting at 3 p.m.

Bass’ office stated the speech "will reflect this moment and serve as a unifying celebration of Los Angeles, the city that we love: its people, neighborhoods, and cultures."

The mayor is expected to specifically address preparations for a trio of major events:

Just last week, Bass announced nearly $100 million in proposed funding for infrastructure and safety improvements at Exposition Park, which houses the Coliseum, to prepare for this influx of global visitors.

What we don't know:

While the "tone" is set to be celebratory and forward-looking, it remains unclear how much te mayor will touch on pressing local crises, such as the city's projected budget deficit or the current homelessness emergency, during this specific speech.

Traditionally, these specific details are reserved for the spring address.

What they're saying:

"The State of the City will reflect this moment and serve as a unifying celebration of Los Angeles," Bass' office said in a statement.

Discussing the recent infrastructure investments, Bass previously noted, "Los Angeles is about to enter the most intensive – and exciting – three-year period of major sporting events that any city in the world has ever experienced."

What's next:

Following today's address, the city will move into its intensive budget season. Public eyes will turn to how the Mayor balances the high costs of international hosting—such as transit upgrades and security—with the everyday needs of LA residents.

A second address in April will provide the fiscal roadmap for these ambitions.